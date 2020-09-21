Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189,010 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

