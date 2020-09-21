Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.35 ($47.47).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLAG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

ETR:HLAG traded down €1.45 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €46.75 ($55.00). The stock had a trading volume of 35,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.35. Hapag-Lloyd has a twelve month low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

