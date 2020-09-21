Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.20

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.20 and last traded at $104.90, with a volume of 9540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $22,707,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,750,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,059.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,285 shares of company stock worth $43,383,233 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

