Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Helen A. Weir Purchases 14,000 Shares

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Helen A. Weir bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £15,260 ($19,939.89).

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. Greencore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

GNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.