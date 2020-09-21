Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $9.39 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $595.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $35,723.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,227.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

