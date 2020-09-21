Gossipcoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $42,854.20 and $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossipcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00222066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00085000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.01392974 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00194590 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

