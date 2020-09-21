Gossip Coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 90.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,792.50 and $326.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 87.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024658 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003453 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003562 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

