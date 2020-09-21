Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%.

Shares of NYSE:GDP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,046. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

