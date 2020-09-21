Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €67.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.33 ($52.16).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €46.83 ($55.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.17 and a 200 day moving average of €33.90. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

