GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of GlobalSCAPE worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 61.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 6.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in GlobalSCAPE in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GlobalSCAPE in the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of GlobalSCAPE stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

