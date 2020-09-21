Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.93.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

