GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $686,413.31

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002070 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $686,413.31 and approximately $865.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00408014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,604.28 or 1.01701116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000661 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.