Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 1,271.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after buying an additional 598,785 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 65.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 612,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 860.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares during the period. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%. Research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

