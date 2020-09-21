General Mills (GIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

