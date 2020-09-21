Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $13.61 million and $1.44 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00216781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00083007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.01381096 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00191288 BTC.

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 13,897,348 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

