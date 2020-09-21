FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $8,290.36 and $13,807.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00077871 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001294 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00119297 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000417 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008804 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

