Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Frontline by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 218,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 397.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 236,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Frontline by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.