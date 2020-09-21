Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $60.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of FWRD traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.59. 1,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.20. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,338,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,511,000 after acquiring an additional 72,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 163,714 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,067,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

