Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.62

Shares of Foraco International S.A. (TSE:FAR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 10508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm has a market cap of $44.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foraco International S.A. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

