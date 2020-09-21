Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.30.

Get Fonterra Shareholders' Fund alerts:

About Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fonterra Shareholders' Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonterra Shareholders' Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.