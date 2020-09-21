Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.46. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

