Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Fission Uranium Corp (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.32. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 227,433 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCUUF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective (up previously from $0.30) on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

