FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 400 Shares

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,870,800.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00.

FirstService stock traded down C$2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,931. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of C$83.36 and a 52-week high of C$178.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$161.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 117.24.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$861.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 3.6377542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

