First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FLIC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.47. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 56.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in First of Long Island by 109.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

