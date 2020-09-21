Financial Review: CohBar (CWBR) vs. The Competition

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is one of 703 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CohBar to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CohBar and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar 0 0 2 0 3.00 CohBar Competitors 7204 19641 37494 1502 2.51

CohBar currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 661.90%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.12%. Given CohBar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CohBar is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CohBar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar N/A -167.24% -101.33% CohBar Competitors -3,753.67% -191.24% -32.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of CohBar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CohBar has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CohBar’s rivals have a beta of 0.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CohBar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar N/A -$13.05 million -3.50 CohBar Competitors $1.95 billion $238.09 million -1.60

CohBar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CohBar. CohBar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CohBar beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its lead MBT candidate is CB4211, a novel optimized analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial-derived peptide for the treatment of NASH and obesity. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

