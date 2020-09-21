Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.31. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 48,774 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.31.

About Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

