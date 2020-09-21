Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferguson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of FERGY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 1,837,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. Ferguson has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

