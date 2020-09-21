FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. 4,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.45.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

