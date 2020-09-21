FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
In related news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FARO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. 4,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.45.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
