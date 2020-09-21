Fantom Hits Market Capitalization of $77.25 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox. Fantom has a market capitalization of $77.25 million and $29.00 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00228193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00085334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.01390539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00199472 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,949,637 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.