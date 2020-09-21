Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $118.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,137. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

