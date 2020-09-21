Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTN. Johnson Rice reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Exterran has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. On average, analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $776,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

