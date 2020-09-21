Expanse Market Cap Hits $985,674.58 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $985,674.58 and $9,576.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

