EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $307,271.87 and $38.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039714 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,775.40 or 1.01426606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00634328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.01261177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005544 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00112554 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,449,047 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

