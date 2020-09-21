Ethouse Trading Down 33.8% This Week (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Ethouse has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethouse has a total market capitalization of $14,720.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethouse token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.04300978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00056194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ethouse

Ethouse (HORSE) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 85,013,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,632,222 tokens. Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

