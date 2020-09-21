EtherGem Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $160,047.25 and approximately $21,361.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.04300978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00056194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

