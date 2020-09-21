Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a market cap of $392,119.96 and $21,825.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.07 or 0.03223093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,851,411 coins and its circulating supply is 173,821,998 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

