Ether-1 (ETHO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,409.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $210,490.89 and $13,409.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00066567 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.