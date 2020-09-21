Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 44.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $39.19 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

