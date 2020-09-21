Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $46.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

ESNT stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Essent Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 302,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Essent Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

