Eryllium (ERY) Achieves Market Cap of $1,133.00

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Eryllium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Eryllium has a total market capitalization of $1,133.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00635493 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008441 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00033727 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $953.58 or 0.09146839 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Eryllium (CRYPTO:ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net . Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com

Eryllium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

