Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Enservco shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 6,559 shares trading hands.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

