Emma Victoria Kane Buys 25,862 Shares of Sec SpA (LON:SECG) Stock

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) insider Emma Victoria Kane purchased 25,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.96 ($19,600.10).

Shares of LON:SECG opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.32. Sec SpA has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37.

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

