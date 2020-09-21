Emma Victoria Kane Buys 25,862 Shares of Sec SpA (LON:SECG) Stock

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) insider Emma Victoria Kane purchased 25,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.96 ($19,600.10).
Shares of LON:SECG opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.32. Sec SpA has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37.
About SEC
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for SEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.