EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $17.87 on Friday. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

