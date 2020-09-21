Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EIDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

EIDX opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of -0.34. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $164,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $811,550. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

