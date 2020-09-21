Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 139.54%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 46,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $103,756.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

