East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

EWBC stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 18,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

