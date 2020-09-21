Dock Market Cap Hits $10.94 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Dock has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. Dock has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $65.64 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00222744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00083575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.01415833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

