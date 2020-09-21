Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.