Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $36.18

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $34.05. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 560.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

