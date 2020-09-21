Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $54.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $46.80. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,974 shares of company stock worth $11,759,448. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 87.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $5,873,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $4,015,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter valued at $3,686,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

